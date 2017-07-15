If I Never Wake Up

Collinsville High School 2201 S. Morrison Ave. , Collinsville, Illinois 62234

On July 15, 2017 we are having another performance of If I Never Wake Up.

It will be our fourth performance and a generous donation by an organization named H.O.P.E. from Missouri made it possible for us to have a free performance at the Collinsville High School.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7:00 pm.

