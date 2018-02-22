IL Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations

in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Council's Illinois Speaks Series

The fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 PM

Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Economic Development vs.Cultural Conservation in Granite City - Thurs. January 25

Immigration, Past, and Present - Thurs, February 22

Living, Working, Surviving in a Polarized World Thurs March 22

Our community conversations will break down the issues and discuss ideas to make Granite City

stronger for the future!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755