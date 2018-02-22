IL Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
IL Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations
in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Council's Illinois Speaks Series
The fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 PM
Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Economic Development vs.Cultural Conservation in Granite City - Thurs. January 25
Immigration, Past, and Present - Thurs, February 22
Living, Working, Surviving in a Polarized World Thurs March 22
Our community conversations will break down the issues and discuss ideas to make Granite City
stronger for the future!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755