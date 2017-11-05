Illinois 13th Congressional District Democratic Candidates Forum

Action Metro East and College Democrats of SIUE will host a town hall for all Democratic candidates currently running for the 13th congressional district on Sunday, November 5th, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. at the Meridian Ballroom at SIUE.

The candidates scheduled to participate are: Jonathan Ebell, Dr. David Gill, Erik Jones, and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. Until October 27th, attendees are strongly encouraged to submit questions on a wide variety of subjects prior to the event at https://goo.gl/K2jHhE. Questions will also be accepted at the venue.