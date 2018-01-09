ILLINOIS 15TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FORUM

Action Metro East will host a congressional candidate forum for all Democratic candidates currently running in the March 20, 2018 primary for the Congressional House of Representatives 15th district. The forum will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2017, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Edwardsville Public Library.

The candidates scheduled to participate are: Carl Spoerer and Kevin Gaither. Candidates will introduce themselves and respond to a variety of prepared topical questions. Candidates will be available for informal roundtable discussions immediately after the forum.

The March primary will determine the Democratic challenger to Republican Congressman John Shimkus and voters eligible to participate are encouraged to attend. Those unsure of their congressional district can reference their voter registration card or go to this site: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

Action Metro East is a grassroots organization of citizens committed to promoting and supporting progressive ideas, values, and actions with a particular focus on candidates and elected officials for Metro East and Southern Illinois.

No tickets are required to attend this event, but space is limited.