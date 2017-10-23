Illinois Audubon Society Fall Meeting

The Great Rivers Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society will hold its fall meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri. The evening’s speaker will be Eddie Agha, an amateur astronomer. After a presentation inside the center, Mr. Agha will lead the group outside for identification of stars, constellations, and planets (weather permitting).

This event is free and open to the public.