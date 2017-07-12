Illinois Inventor Meeting
Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois
Inventors: Local Illinois Inventors Association Meeting
Not for profit Organization meeting on July 12th 7:00 PM
Edwardsville Library
112 S Kansas St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Discussions on patenting, manufacturing and marketing your idea or invention. Free to everyone!
Additional info at: http://ilinventor.tripod.com/index.html
E-mail: inventorclub@yahoo.com
Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois
