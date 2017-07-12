Illinois Inventor Meeting

to Google Calendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00

Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois

Inventors: Local Illinois Inventors Association Meeting

Not for profit Organization meeting on July 12th 7:00 PM

Edwardsville Library

112 S Kansas St

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Discussions on patenting, manufacturing and marketing your idea or invention. Free to everyone!

Additional info at: http://ilinventor.tripod.com/index.html

E-mail: inventorclub@yahoo.com

Info
Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map
Meeting
314-638-1227
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Illinois Inventor Meeting - 2017-07-12 19:00:00