Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum
Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Our goal is life. This forum features speakers from federal, state and county government along with diverse subject matter experts who will address deaths by suicide and/or overdose. Ample time is allocated so attendees can share their concerns and experiences. Register at eventbrite.com. There is no fee, but donations are appreciated. More information can be found at www.giftofvoice.com
