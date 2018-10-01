Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum

to Google Calendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00 iCalendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00

Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Our goal is life. This forum features speakers from federal, state and county government along with diverse subject matter experts who will address deaths by suicide and/or overdose. Ample time is allocated so attendees can share their concerns and experiences. Register at eventbrite.com. There is no fee, but donations are appreciated. More information can be found at www.giftofvoice.com

Info
Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Health & Wellness, Program
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00 iCalendar - Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum - 2018-10-01 08:30:00