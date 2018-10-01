Illinois Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Policy Forum

Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Register at eventbrite.com. Our goal is life. The focus is on suicide prevention and addressing the opioid epidemic. Speakers include representatives from federal, state and county government and a broad range of subject matter experts. Ample time is also allocated so you can share your concerns and and experience with our panel. Go to www.giftofvoice.com for more information.

Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
