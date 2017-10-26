Illinois Rules of the Road

to Google Calendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00 iCalendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Rules of the Road from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017. 

Main Street Community Center is offering a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road on Thursday, October 27 from 1-3 p.m.

This is a FREE program.

To register contact the Center:  (618) 656-0300 or  HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

Info
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map
Class
618-656-0300
to Google Calendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00 iCalendar - Illinois Rules of the Road - 2017-10-26 13:00:00