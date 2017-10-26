Rules of the Road from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

Main Street Community Center is offering a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road on Thursday, October 27 from 1-3 p.m.

This is a FREE program.

To register contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.