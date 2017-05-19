Improv Group Brings Laughs to Jacoby

Imagine attending a live recording of the current CW Network’s television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” without traveling to Hollywood. Experience the TV show that has made Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, and Colin Mochrie household names.

That’s the best way to describe what comedian Ed Reggi and his Paper Slip Theatre will present 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 19, at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

“You’ve seen the show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” on television over the past 25 years. Now come enjoy seeing it live in person,” says director Ed Reggi. ‘“Whose Laugh Is It Anyway” combines the best of that Drew Carey hosted television show with the best parts of a live comedy show.”

The award-winning Paper Slip cast includes Jamie Pitt, Dustin Massie, Frank Zito, DeAnna Jarrell Massie, Darrell Barber and Mimi Swoboda. Reggi, the evening’s host, will take suggestions from the audience and incorporate them into comic situations. Audience volunteers become increasingly helpful as the evening unfolds into hilarity.

Paper Slip Theater is popular at the arts center. The improv group has performed at Jacoby several times, picking up themes from Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and even the 2016 presidential election.

“Jacoby is always excited to host the return of Paper Slip Theatre because audiences are delighted by the intimate setting, hilarious timing and spontaneity. We’re thrilled to have Ed Reggi’s amazing talent as director bring his cast of high energy comedians to our stage as often as possible,” says Denny Scarborough, Jacoby Arts Center Board President.

Paper Slip Theater is the region’s oldest professional improvisational theater company, making audiences laugh since 2000. Reggi, its founder and artistic director, is an Emmy award-winning actor, director, screenwriter and producer.

Reggi says the company enjoys performing in smaller and rural communities more than in big cities such as St. Louis.

“The audiences are so real and they come ready to laugh at everything, including themselves. Isn’t that the best part of laughter? When you can sit around a kitchen table or fireplace and laugh with your family members about real situations we all have found ourselves in?”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

