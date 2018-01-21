Do you want to learn to fight an elephant? Join the Dragoons of George Washington’s army? Build a machine out of people? Ride a dinosaur? Eat purple goo that only comes from a rare tree in the Modala Forest? Well you are in luck because The Rogue Theatre Co. will be hosting an improv workshop for the novice on Sunday, January 21st from 2-5p. This means if you have zero to minimal experience with improvisation then this is for you!!!

Through direction from Josh Douglas, who heads up our improv troupe, The Scoundrels, you will learn the basics of improv and why they are important to someone just starting out in the craft. Be ready to play games, push your personal limits and have a blast all at the same time!! If you decide to join us please be prepared to come in to our space ready to learn and perform! Class fee is non-refundable unless workshop is cancelled by instructor. A maximum of 16 students will be registered. This workshop is limited to adults ages 18+