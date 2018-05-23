Improve Your Health with Tai Chi at L&C

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education department invites people to experience Tai Chi, a low-impact, non-contact form of exercise featuring slow and deliberate body movements designed to improve flexibility, balance, strength and circulation.

Two six-week sessions of Tai Chi are being offered at L&C this summer on Wednesdays – May 23 through June 27 – one section from 4:40-5:30 p.m. and another from 7-7:50 p.m. Classes will be held inside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“I took my first Tai Chi class 15 years ago because I had a shoulder injury and the recovery process limited my ability to move – Tai Chi was about the only activity I could tolerate,” Instructor Margie Sinclair-Parish said. “I knew from my first Tai Chi class this would be a part of my lifestyle for the rest of my life.”

While practicing this subtle and sophisticated Chinese martial art, participants develop proper breathing and relaxation techniques to enhance joint flexibility, reduce stress and increase the mind's ability to focus.

“Tai Chi is so beneficial to your lifestyle in numerous ways and at the same time very gentle on your body,” Sinclair-Parish said. “It can not only help eliminate discomfort from arthritis, diabetes and other ailments, it can also be an amazing stress reliever.”

The course fee is $36, and registration will remain open until the class is full.

Those interested can register online at www.lc.edu/communityed or call (618) 468-5701.