Improve Your Health with Tai Chi at Lewis and Clark

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education department invites people to experience Tai Chi, a low impact, non-contact form of exercise featuring slow and deliberate body movements designed to improve flexibility, balance, strength and circulation.

Two sessions of Tai Chi will be offered at L&C – one on Mondays at 7 p.m., from Jan. 29 to March 5, and another on Wednesdays at 4:40 p.m., from Jan. 31 to March 7. Classes will be held inside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“I took my first Tai Chi class 15 years ago because I had a shoulder injury and the recovery process limited my ability to move – Tai Chi was about the only activity I could tolerate,” Instructor Margie Sinclair-Parish said. “I knew from my first Tai Chi class this would be a part of my lifestyle for the rest of my life.”

While practicing this subtle and sophisticated Chinese martial art, participants develop proper breathing and relaxation techniques to enhance joint flexibility, reduce stress and increase the mind's ability to focus.

“Tai Chi is so beneficial to your lifestyle in numerous ways and at the same time very gentle on your body,” Sinclair-Parish said. “It can not only help eliminate discomfort from arthritis, diabetes and other ailments, it can also be an amazing stress reliever.”

The course fee is $36, and registration will remain open until the class is full.

“We are excited to offer Tai Chi at an affordable cost with an instructor as enthusiastic about its benefits as Margie,” Community Education Coordinator Robin Davidson said. “She’s a true believer in the healing power of Tai Chi. We feel fortunate to be able to add it to our community education course offerings.”

Those interested can register online at www.lc.edu/CCL or call (618) 468-5701.