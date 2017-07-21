Incense, a Workshop

Are you interested in personalizing your incense blends? Do resin incenses catch your interest, but you're not sure how to proceed? Are you interested in certain blends for certain occasions and purposes? If you have answered yes to any or all of these questions, then you may want to consider taking this class. There are no prerequisites, and when students leave the class, they will leave with a full resin and powder incense setup, including burner, incense, charcoal and safety accessories.

The class will last for 2 hours, and has an investment of $35. Reservations are recommended and can be make by calling 618-433-9913