Industry Night - 15% OFF

Are you off on Mondays? Do you work in the restaurant, bar, casino, hotel or catering business? If the answer is YES, than this night is all about YOU! Grab your co-workers and visit us at Great Rivers Tap & Grill for Industry Night, every Monday starting January 30, 2017

Show us a name tag, business card or paycheck stub to prove you work in the industry and receive 15% OFF your total food order.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, specials or coupons.