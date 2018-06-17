International SUNday Festival

Sunday, June 17, 2018

Gates open at 10:00am | 10:00am to 5:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Take a look at the sun through special solar telescopes during the fourth annual International SUNday June 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater!

Members of several local astronomical organizations will be on hand to celebrate the Summer Solstice. There will be food vendors on hand. Representatives will also share information about the sun, our nearest star in the Solar System. Amateur astronomers will provide their own optical equipment to safely view the sun including hydrogen, alpha, calcium and white light views. This event is free.

International SUN.day is a STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Math) event to enhance the public’s understanding of our nearest Star, The Sun. This event is free admission to the public, all the volunteers give freely of their time.

The event is geared not only to spark children’s interest in science but also to adults and parents so that they can support and encourage the STEM program with their own children who might be inspired to a greater interest in science, perhaps even deciding on a science-related career.