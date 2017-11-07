International Women's Organization Meeting

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION

LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING

Community Room, Eden Village.

Address: 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Look for Blue Sign out front of the “Information and Administrative Office”

(Additional parking available on side of road next to Blue Sign)

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm

SPEAKER: Krystel Vannia Perea Gongora from Peru

Krystel is a student at SIUE majoring in Mechanical Engineering. She will be sharing the great cultural heritage of the Peruvian people – Its festivals and rituals; food and typical music. Through her power point presentation she will be giving us a window into the lifestyle and traditions of an extraordinary nature and geography, full of striking contrasts.

The International Women’s Organization (IWO) provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and International women of the Metro-East Area. Women gather and share life experiences; network; learn about other cultures and traditions; build new global friendships and help create international understanding. IWO is a sister organization to the International Hospitality Program at SIUE and is affiliated with the SIUE International Affairs Office.

Refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome! Bring a friend!

For additional information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, Jodi 312-399-0694 or Joyce 931-0041.

Next IWO Meeting: December 5, 2017.