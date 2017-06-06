Intro 2 Pickleball

Introduction to Pickleball

Maryville Parks and Rec will have a couple of “Introduction to Pickleball” sessions on the west side of Drost Park. Members of the committee will be teaching anyone 18 years or older the rules and how to play the game.

Pickleball is a game played on a hard surface on a court about the size of a badminton court with wooden paddles and a whiffle ball. Pickleball has been taught at Edwardsville High School for over 35 years and is a challenging game enjoyed by junior/senior classes. The game has constantly been expanding and the USAPA (USA Pickleball Association) has a website of rules and playing areas throughout the country.

The sessions will be June 6 from 6:00-8:00 PM and June 8 from 8:00-10:00AM. Paddles and balls will be provided. Wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. The court is being set up at the end of E. Division St. past the Community Center, near Pavilion #7. Contact Bob at 830-0640 or Sharon at 772-8555 for more information.