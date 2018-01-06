Intro to Yoga Classes

Give yourself or someone else the gift of well-being at “the most beginner-friendly yoga studio in the Metro East.”

The Yoga Connection is offering two options for introductory yoga classes. Intro to Yoga I is a 4-week program beginning Saturday, Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Intro to Yoga II is a 6-week program beginning Monday, Jan. 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Both classes introduce students to the fundamental postures of yoga, breathing techniques used during the practice and the basics of meditation. Props are available and modifications are always provided. These courses are also appropriate for anyone who hasn’t practiced yoga for a while and needs a refresher. Cost is $60 per session. Sign up with a friend and pay $55 each.

Pre-registration/payment required. Forms and details on these and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827. The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.