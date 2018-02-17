Saturday, February 17 - Introduction to European Shamanism - What is the path of the Volva or Vitki, the Northern European shaman? Come and learn about the gods, goddesses, giants, elves, and other spirits of Northern Europe. Learn about the nine worlds, wyrd, and other Germanic and Norse concepts. What is seidr? What is galdr? What is utiseta? I will get your started on practices that will help you be able to spirit journey when that times comes.

This workshop is the first in a 8 part series and the cost is $25 for each class. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 618-433-9913