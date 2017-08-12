Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion

Come and learn the ancestral ways of northern Europe. Learn about the way they viewed the world and the afterlife. Rev Heather Choppin will be teaching about the gods, rituals, and magical practices of the Germanic and Norse people. Come learn about wyrd, orlong, symbel, spae, seidr, galdr, and more.

the cost of the event is $25 and reservations are recommended. They can be made on our Facebook page or by calling 618-433-9913.