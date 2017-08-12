Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion

to Google Calendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

Come and learn the ancestral ways of northern Europe. Learn about the way they viewed the world and the afterlife. Rev Heather Choppin will be teaching about the gods, rituals, and magical practices of the Germanic and Norse people. Come learn about wyrd, orlong, symbel, spae, seidr, galdr, and more.

the cost of the event is $25 and reservations are recommended. They can be made on our Facebook page or by calling 618-433-9913.

Info
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Religion & Spirituality
618-433-9913
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Norse & Germanic Religion - 2017-08-12 15:00:00