Introduction to Numerology

Did you know you have 7 core numbers that can tell you all about yourself? These numbers are held in your full name and birthdate. Come join us and you will learn how to find those number and what areas of your life they connect with.

This workshop will be presented by Dawn Borries. Dawn has been working with her guides since she was young. In 2004 she decided to start working with them to help others outside of family and friends. She has been studying Numerology since 2000 when she got her first book on the subject. Dawn found that through Numerology she was able to deepen her intuition on the problems that her clients were dealing with. With Numerology she has been able to help others find harmony in their life and to help them find a path that is full of more peace and happiness.

The cost of the event is $25. Reservations are recommended and can be mail by calling 618-433-9913 or on our Facebook page.