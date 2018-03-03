Introduction to Qi Gong

Qi gong (sometimes spelled "Chi Kung"), roughly translates to "energy exercise", and refers to a variety of practices developed in ancient China to enhance and circulate the flow of vital life force (a.k.a. qi, prana, bio-electricity) within the body. This class will explore basic sitting and standing qigong forms and meditation. The class will be lead by Sifu Jason Cook, a Kung Fu and Qi Gong instructor with over 20 years experience in the Arts."

The cost of this class is only $15 per person. If you are interested in attending, please call 618-433-9913 to reserve your spot.