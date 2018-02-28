Jersey County Business Association Hosts SIUE Metro East Small Business Development Center Feb. 28

The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) invites local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region to participate in one-on-one counseling sessions with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Small Business Development Center (SBDC) from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.

Staff from the Illinois Metro East SBDC at SIUE will be available to speak confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to:

• Business financing

• Marketing assistance

• Social media strategy

• Business plans

• Expansion opportunities

• Buying and selling a business

• State and/or federal regulations

• Exporting and international trade

The entire SBDC Day runs until 2 p.m. with a one-hour “The Power of Marketing your Small Business” workshop beginning at noon and presented by Keith Thorn of Keith Thorn, LLC. Parking is available in the lot directly across from the church on Carpenter Street.

Red Bird Deli will cater lunch. For more information on Red Bird Deli, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/Redbird.deli/.

This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the valuable business resources that the SBDC offers. Attendees who desire to meet privately with an SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling 618-650-2929.

Metro East SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May finds these open house events as an effective way to connect with local business community.

“We always enjoy SBDC Community Days, and appreciate Beth Bear and the JCBA serving as our host,” said Di Maggio May. “It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses to survive and thrive.”

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least 10 SBDC Days during 2018.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no-cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.