Jersey County Fair IPRA Rodeo
American Legion 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Jerseyville, Illinois
Jersey County Fair IPRA Rodeo
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Starting at 7:00pm
American Legion
300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-3312
Grab your cowboy hat and get ready for an adrenaline rush as the International Professional Rodeo Association comes to town!
The IPRA Rodeo has been providing rodeo excitement and keeping the spirit of the west alive from coast to coast for more than 50 years.
Now, they’re bringing that same energy to Jerseyville, Illinois!
The IPRA Rodeo will take place on July 12, 2017 starting at 7 p.m. at the Jersey County Fair.
Tickets: Grandstand and Infield Tickets – Adults: $10, Grandstand and Infield – Children ages 12 and under: $5