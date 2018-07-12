Jersey County Fair IPRA Rodeo

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Starting at 7:00pm

American Legion

300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3312

Grab your cowboy hat and get ready for an adrenaline rush as the International Professional Rodeo Association comes to town! The IPRA Rodeo has been providing rodeo excitement and keeping the spirit of the west alive from coast to coast for more than 50 years. Now, they’re bringing that same energy to Jerseyville, Illinois! The IPRA Rodeo will take place on July 12, 2017 starting at 7 p.m. at the Jersey County Fair. Tickets: Grandstand and Infield Tickets – Adults: $10, Grandstand and Infield – Children ages 12 and under: $5