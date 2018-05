Jersey County Fair Lucas Oil Professional Pullers Tractor & 4-Wheel Drive Pull

Friday, July 13, 2018

7:00pm to 10:00pm

Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand

300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-5848

Come and watch the Lucas Oil Professional Pullers Tractor & 4-Wheel Drive Pull Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at Grandstand!

Grandstand and Infield Tickets – Adults: $15

Grandstand and Infield – Children ages 12 and under: $5