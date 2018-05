Jersey County Fair Parade

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

6:00pm to 9:00pm

Downtown Jerseyville

State Street

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(800) 258-6645

Families and friends will line State Street in Jerseyville to watch the annual Fair Parade on July 10, 2018 starting at 6 p.m. This year's Parade theme is "A Jersey County Adventure."