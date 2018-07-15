Jersey County Fair Power Wheels & Demolition Derby

Sunday, July 15, 2018

Starting at 5:30pm

American Legion

300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3312

Finally, the dirt will be flying on Sunday as the fair comes to a close with the ever-popular Power Wheel Derby & Demolition Derby starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Power Wheels event will start at 5:30 p.m. and is a "mini" Demolition Derby for children free of charge. Registration is required at the event before children can participate.

The Demolition Derby will begin at 6:00 p.m. Fans of all ages can cheer on their favorite drivers and watch until the last car is left standing. Come out early because the grandstands are always full for the fair's closing event!