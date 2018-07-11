Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant
Jersey County Fairgrounds 100 W. Fairground Ave., Jerseyville, Illinois
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Starting at 7:00pm
Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand
300 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-5848
The next group of young ladies will be putting their best foot forward as they compete for the title of Jersey County Fair Queen and Little Miss Jersey County. This year's queen will go on to compete in Springfield at the County Fair Convention in January.
Grandstand Ticket Pricing
Grandstand Adults - $6
Grandstand Children ages 12 and under - $2
Track Seats - $8