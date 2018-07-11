Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Starting at 7:00pm

Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand

300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-5848

The next group of young ladies will be putting their best foot forward as they compete for the title of Jersey County Fair Queen and Little Miss Jersey County. This year's queen will go on to compete in Springfield at the County Fair Convention in January.

Grandstand Ticket Pricing

Grandstand Adults - $6

Grandstand Children ages 12 and under - $2

Track Seats - $8