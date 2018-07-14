Jersey County Fair Saturday Night Shootout - ITPA Tractor Pull, Local Trucks & Semis
Strap in and get ready for this exciting event! The ITPA Tractor & 2-Wheel Drive Truck Pull will take place at Grandstand on July 14, 2018 starting at 7 p.m. Grandstand and Infield Adults: $10, Grandstand and Infield Children ages 12 and under: $5
