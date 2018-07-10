Jersey County Fair Talent Show

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Starting at 8:15pm

Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand

300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-5848

Show off your talent in the Jersey County Fair Talent Competition and be eligible to win as much as $300 and the chance to represent the county in the state talent competition in Springfield.

The Jersey County Fair has doubled its cash prizes for the talent competition at the fair and also opened the competition to residents of Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin and Madison counties. Prizes are available in two divisions: Junior Division for contestants 14 years of age and younger; and the Senior Division for those 15 through 21 years of age.

The top prize in the Senior Division is $300. The first place winner in the Junior Division will take home $200. Cash prizes will be offered through third place in each division. The winner of each division will represent Jersey County at the IAAF State Talent Competition in Springfield in 2018.