Jersey County Fair
American Legion 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Jerseyville, Illinois
Jersey County Fair
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Starting at 9:00am
American Legion
300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-3312
Find food, merchandise, vendors and more at the 2018 Jersey County Fair!
The week-long Jersey County Fair offers rare glimpses of livestock, agriculture competitions mixed with nightly entertainment from Tuesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 15.
Don't miss the NTPA tractor and truck pulls, a monster truck challenge, demo derby and Queen competitions.
General admission is $2 per person, children under 13 free.
Separate pricing for grandstand events.
For more information, call (618) 498-3422. Admission: General Admission: $2, Children under 13 are free