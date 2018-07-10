Jersey County Fair

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Starting at 9:00am

American Legion

300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3312

Find food, merchandise, vendors and more at the 2018 Jersey County Fair!

The week-long Jersey County Fair offers rare glimpses of livestock, agriculture competitions mixed with nightly entertainment from Tuesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 15.

Don't miss the NTPA tractor and truck pulls, a monster truck challenge, demo derby and Queen competitions.

General admission is $2 per person, children under 13 free.

Separate pricing for grandstand events.

For more information, call (618) 498-3422.