Jerseyville Farmers Market
Outrageous Outdoors 902 S. State Street, Jerseyville, Illinois
Jerseyville Farmers Market
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
4:00pm to 7:00pm
Parking lot of Outrageous Outdoors
902 S. State St.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
Come out to the Farmers and Artisans Market in Jerseyville for a showcase of locally grown produce and homemade artisan items. The market takes place every Tuesday evening from June 26 through Sept. 25 at the Outrageous Outdoor parking lot. For additional information, call (618) 498-8466
Info
Farmer's Market