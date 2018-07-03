Jerseyville Farmers Market

Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Parking lot of Outrageous Outdoors

902 S. State St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

Come out to the Farmers and Artisans Market in Jerseyville for a showcase of locally grown produce and homemade artisan items. The market takes place every Tuesday evening from June 26 through Sept. 25 at the Outrageous Outdoor parking lot. For additional information, call (618) 498-8466.