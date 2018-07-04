Jerseyville Independence Day Fireworks Display

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

9:15pm to 10:00pm

Jersey County Fairgrounds

101 West Fairgrounds Ave.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3312

The fireworks display will ignite from the Jersey County Fairgrounds (101 West Fairgrounds Ave.) This is a family fun time you don't want to miss. For more information contact The Jerseyville Tourism at (618) 498-3312.