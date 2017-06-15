John Deere GATOR RAFFLE
Jersey Community Hospital 400 Maple Summit Rd, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052
You could win a John Deere gator 560 while supporting community health!
Raffle tickets available through JCH Ambulance Association at $50 a ticket or 3 for $125.
Call 618-498-8489 or send an email to ambulanceassociation@jch.org to arrange for raffle tickets.
Hurry...Only 400 tickets will be sold!
Info
Jersey Community Hospital 400 Maple Summit Rd, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 View Map
please enable javascript to view