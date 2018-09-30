John Holt Memorial Show at CHWA

× Expand Designed by a member of the CHWA roster. Our annual event in memory of John Holt, who left us way to soon.

Join Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance (CHWA) for this special 2 for the price of 1 event in memory of John Holt.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the 1st event starts at 3 p.m. Following a 30 minute intermission you will be treated to a 2nd show for the hardcore fans.

Tickets for both events are $5 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and under. Children under 3 are free with a paid adult admission.

This will all happen at Mystical Journeys, 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, IL 62002.

Credit and debit cards are accepted and the building is wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be available on-site, and if you're really hungry, Pizza Hut is on the upper level of the same building.