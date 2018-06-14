John Mayall in Concert

The Godfather of British Blues, John Mayall, comes to the intimate Wildey Theatre. His iconic musical career spans over 50 years. The English blues singer, pianist, harmonica player, guitarist, and songwriter founded the band, John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in the 1960's. This band included many celebrated blues and blues rock guitarists, such as: Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Jack Bruce, Mick Taylor, Walter Trout, Coco Montoya and Buddy Whittington.

Please call or visit our website for more information.