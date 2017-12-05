Johnson Road Library is 30!
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
We are celebrating the Johnson Road
Branch Library's 30th year!
Join us for cake and stories about the little building that could!
Tuesday, December 5
6-8 PM
Location: 2145 Johnson Road
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
Info
Celebration