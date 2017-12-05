Johnson Road Library is 30!

to Google Calendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Johnson Road Library is 30!

We are celebrating the Johnson Road 

Branch Library's 30th year!  

Join us for cake and stories about the little building that could!  

Tuesday, December 5 

6-8 PM 

Location: 2145 Johnson Road

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755

Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Celebration
to Google Calendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Johnson Road Library is 30! - 2017-12-05 18:00:00