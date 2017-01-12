Join Labest Pet Resort & Spa for Art & Bark!

Last year was a great year for our parties! But this year we are trying to step it up a notch for our furry friends! For our first party of 2017 we are having an Art & Bark and 2016 yearbook signing.

On January 20th, 2017 mark your calendars’ to bring your furry friends to LaBest Pet Resort & Spa for our first annual Art & Bark! Labest is inviting dog owners from all over the area to come join our Art & Bark! We love to spoil our furry friends and guests so our activities for the day will include playing good old fashion school games like Simon Says and Red Rover, Red Rover, and yearbook paw signing for 2016! So make sure to bring your 2016 LaBest yearbook so your pups friends can sign it! Everyone will enjoy some tasty homemade pup cakes while they are here also!

By signing up you will receive a canvas painting with your dogs paw prints that your dog created just for you! Paintings and pictures are great keep sakes for animal owners and people in general! So why not have a painting with your dog’s paws on it forever! Don’t miss out on this fun opportunity your pets! We will be there, will you?