Joint Service with Wanda United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
On Sunday, October 8th at 10 a.m. there will be a joint service to celebrate the finale finish by looking forward to 100 more years with Wanda United Methodist Church here at 30 North Sixth Street. We will have a special guest speaker, Reverend Gerald Savage. Babysitting is available and all are invited!
