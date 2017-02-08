L&C Diversity Council to Host Judge Jennifer Hightower, Speaker

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Judge Jennifer Hightower will discuss the Madison County judicial system and present info pertaining to career success in the legal field and choosing law as a profession. She will highlight her background as an example and motivate students to strive for excellence. Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings will facilitate the event, which will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Reid Memorial Library.

View Map

