June Neighbor Nights @NGRREC

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center One Confluence Way, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Tour from 6-7 p.m. Talk Starts at 7 p.m. From 5:30-8 p.m., NGRREC will be open for you to come and go as you please. Feel free to explore our lobby, our native landscaping and/or take a stroll up to our green roof.

Our June topic will be Floodplain Forests, led by Terrestrial Ecologist Dr. Lyle Guyon. Come learn about the diverse mix of prairies, wetlands, savannas and forests that surround the Upper Mississippi River System and the long-term maintenance needed to protect these important habitats.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center One Confluence Way, East Alton, Illinois 62024

