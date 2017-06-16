Jungle Book @ Maryville's Movie in the Park

Drost Park #8 Schiber Court, Village of Maryville, Illinois 62062

Disney's new animated/live action Jungle Book. Enjoy Bobby's Frozen Custard, popcorn, snow cones! Provided by Cindy's Critter Camp, Bobby's Frozen Custard, Mayor Craig Short, Collinsville Township and Redmon Insurance.

Enjoy a FREE family evening. Bring chairs, blankets and watch on our 14' x 28' big screen!!!

6183451837

