Drost Park #8 Schiber Court, Village of Maryville, Illinois 62062
Jungle Book @ Maryville's Movie in the Park
Disney's new animated/live action Jungle Book. Enjoy Bobby's Frozen Custard, popcorn, snow cones! Provided by Cindy's Critter Camp, Bobby's Frozen Custard, Mayor Craig Short, Collinsville Township and Redmon Insurance.
Enjoy a FREE family evening. Bring chairs, blankets and watch on our 14' x 28' big screen!!!
Drost Park #8 Schiber Court, Village of Maryville, Illinois 62062 View Map
