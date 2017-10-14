1st Annual Kampsville Knap-in at the McCully Heritage Project (1 mile south of Kampsville). Flintknapping demonstrations and tutorials, vendors, atlatl range, other demonstrations of primative skills, native plant walks.

Tent camping, fishing, hiking available at the 940 acre McCully Heritage Project. Showerhouse and restroom available on site.

Interested vendors contact the McCully Heritage Project at 618-653-4687 or mccullyheritage@gmail.com.

This event is not for buying, selling or trading of relics. No local chert collections without property owner permission.