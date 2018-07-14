Karaoke Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Karaoke Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
Saturday, July 14, 2018
6:30pm to 8:30pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the Karaoke Cruise on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.
Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information. Admission: $29/person