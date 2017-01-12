Karaoke

Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3800 Homer Adams Parkway , Alton, Illinois 62002

Karaoke!!

Join us every Friday and Saturday starting at 10:00 p.m.

Karaoke with Partytime DJ

Grab one of our 16 taps featuring local and domestic favorites!

Arrive before 10 p.m. on Friday & Saturday and dine on made-from-scratch dishes inspired by the local regions along the Mississippi River.  We've got several shareable plates including Potato & Cheddar Pierogi's, Wings, House Made soft Pretzels, flatbreads and more!

Open until 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and as late as 3:00 a.m. on Saturday

Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3800 Homer Adams Parkway , Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map

