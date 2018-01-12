Metro East SBDC at SIUE Partners with WRS Solutions to Offer Kauffman Foundation Growth Venture FastTrac Series

The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with WRS Solutions LLC to bring the highly acclaimed Kauffman Foundation FastTrac Growth Venture series to the Riverbend area.

The FastTrac series is a flexible program with a proven framework to help established companies and entrepreneurs realize the full potential of their businesses through sustainable growth and operational efficiency. This eight-part series will bring local resource partners together to help small businesses grow and expand operations.

“This is an opportunity business owners will not want to miss,” said SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May. “Chambers of Commerce, business-building and networking organizations are all encouraged to invite their members.”

The City of Alton, The Riverbend Growth Association, The Village of Godfrey, SCORE of Southwest Illinois, and Confluence Business Advisors and its subsidiary What’s Next Business Hub are all proud sponsors of this inaugural event. It will take place in Godfrey and provide local business resources to support small business owners.

The series runs from 9 a.m.-noon for eight consecutive Fridays beginning January 12, 2018. The first four sessions (Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2) will be at the Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Rd. The last four sessions (Feb. 9, 16, 23 and March 2) will be at the Riverbend Growth Association, 6722 Godfrey Rd.

The cost is $75 to attend this informational and resource-packed series. For details and to register, visit conta.cc/2zVLqEE.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.