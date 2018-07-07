Kayaking on Drost Lake in Maryville

On Saturday, July 7 Maryville Parks and Rec will again host Kayaking on Drost Park with the help of kayaking enthusiast Craig Heaton of Collinsville, his white water friends from Canoe and Kayaking Club of St. Louis, and the Alpine Shop of St. Louis. The goal of the day is to get more boaters on the water and raise awareness to the fun and relaxation of kayaking.

. A new session will start every hour starting at noon and last about 1 hour. The last session will begin at 4:00.

Pre-registration is requested in order to balance out the attendance during the day and ensure that everyone gets time on the water. Please contact Maryville Park & Rec at 618-772-8555 from 9:00-5:00 to reserve your spot. Walk-ins will be able to boat only if there are available kayaks.

Google #8 Schiber Court for map or visit our website: www.vil.maryville.il.us